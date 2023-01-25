From Goa to Jammu & Kashmir, TV actors talk about their favourite holiday destinations in India on National Tourism Day

Spiritual getaway

Sudhanshu Pandey

I come from Nanital, which is a tourist destination. But within India when I want a break, I go to Ujjain and Baba Mahakal, and that is my place for rejuvenation. Spiritual trips help me.

Beach bound

Rewati Limaye

Goa is my forever travel destination. I have a house there, so it’s usually a long holiday. Goa is a melting pot of many cultures. You get to meet people, interact and try new things.

Heart is at home

Hitanshu Jinsi

I love exploring new places, cultures, people and their traditions. But if there is a particular place that I enjoy the most, then it’s definitely my birth place — Jammu & Kashmir.

Into the hills

Mitaali Nag

I feel very peaceful in the hills. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh are always my top holiday destinations. I can never get tired of visiting them. In fact, I even shot my original single’s music video in the snow-clad Kufri in Himachal.

Kashmir calling

Kate Sharma

My favourite destination is a matter of season. But Kashmir is the only place where every season is charming. From the lush green flowery landscapes to the chilly snowfall, it’s indeed a heaven on earth.

Himalayan high

Akash Sharma

Srinagar is my favourite tourist place because it’s beautiful and lies at the base of the higher regions of Himalayas. Glittering lakes, houseboats and Shikaras are a treat for the eye.