From Jujutsu, calisthenics to yoga to sports to dance — this is how these celebs keep fit

From rigorous workout routines to mindful dietary choices, these celebs set a shining example of prioritising health in their lives. On World Health Day, let’s talk to some of the actors who not only give us major fitness goals but also share valuable tips to stay healthy and fit.

Martial art for agility

Ali Fazal

With his passion for jujutsu, Ali Fazal advocates the martial art form for enhancing strength, agility and mental focus. His dedication to mastering jujutsu serves as an inspiration for fans seeking to explore alternative forms of fitness.

Peace and harmony

Sunny Hinduja

A staunch advocate of yoga, Sunny Hinduja emphasises the transformative power of this ancient practice in fostering physical and mental well-being. Through regular yoga sessions, he encourages individuals to cultivate inner peace and harmony while nurturing their bodies.

Apply mindfulness

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia’s commitment to yoga extends beyond physical fitness, encompassing holistic wellness and stress management. She promotes mindfulness and self-care, empowering individuals to find balance amidst life’s challenges.

Outdoor activities

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher embraces a dynamic approach to fitness, incorporating activities such as cycling, sprinting and badminton into her routine. Her versatile regimen underscores the importance of incorporating varied exercises to maintain overall health and vitality.

Body basics

Adarsh Gourav

Known for his dedication to calisthenics, Adarsh Gourav advocates bodyweight training as an effective means of building strength, flexibility and endurance. His disciplined approach to fitness inspires enthusiasts to harness the power of their own body in pursuit of fitness goals.

Run for health

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi’s passion for sprinting reflects his belief in the cardiovascular benefits of high-intensity interval training. He encourages individuals to push their limits and unleash their full athletic potential. Recently, the actor won in the 400 meters race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai.

Work and play

Pavail Gulati

Pavail Gulati’s love for cycling, squash and basketball highlights the importance of incorporating recreational sports into one’s fitness regimen. His diverse interests showcase the fun and enjoyment that can be derived from staying active and engaged in physical activities.

Disciplined approach

Tiger Shroff

Renowned for his exceptional physique and athletic prowess, Tiger Shroff inspires fans with his rigorous training sessions and disciplined diet. His focus on functional training, mixed martial arts and gymnastics highlights the importance of versatility in fitness routines.

Love for Pilate

Janhvi Kapoor

Pilates is a type of gentle exercise aimed at strengthening the core, refining posture, and boosting flexibility without placing excessive strain on the body. Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent advocate of pilates, often showcases her commitment to this regimen.

Jazz for health

Naila Grrewal

The Maamla Legal Hai actress adopts an unconventional approach to maintain her fitness. Naila has embraced diverse dance forms as a part of her fitness regimen. Initially exploring jazz and contemporary styles, she now combines elements of both along with Bollywood dance form, while also delving into the nuances of Qbop, a contemporary dance genre.

Master of martial arts

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut stands out as one of the most physically fit actors, and is celebrated for executing his own electrifying action sequences. Proficient in a range of martial arts disciplines, including Kalaripayattu, Muay Thai and Capoeira, among others, he frequently conceptualises comprehensive workout routines. These routines incorporate diverse elements such as rope training, kickboxing drills, and weightlifting exercises, which Vidyut diligently practices for hours daily. His unwavering dedication and consistent effort have sculpted an enviable lean physique, inspiring countless fitness enthusiasts worldwide.