 From Jujutsu, calisthenics to yoga to sports to dance — this is how these celebs keep fit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • From Jujutsu, calisthenics to yoga to sports to dance — this is how these celebs keep fit

From Jujutsu, calisthenics to yoga to sports to dance — this is how these celebs keep fit

From Jujutsu, calisthenics to yoga to sports to dance — this is how these celebs keep fit

Saiyami Kher



From rigorous workout routines to mindful dietary choices, these celebs set a shining example of prioritising health in their lives. On World Health Day, let’s talk to some of the actors who not only give us major fitness goals but also share valuable tips to stay healthy and fit.

Martial art for agility
Ali Fazal

Ali FAzal

With his passion for jujutsu, Ali Fazal advocates the martial art form for enhancing strength, agility and mental focus. His dedication to mastering jujutsu serves as an inspiration for fans seeking to explore alternative forms of fitness.

Peace and harmony
Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja

A staunch advocate of yoga, Sunny Hinduja emphasises the transformative power of this ancient practice in fostering physical and mental well-being. Through regular yoga sessions, he encourages individuals to cultivate inner peace and harmony while nurturing their bodies.

Apply mindfulness
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia’s commitment to yoga extends beyond physical fitness, encompassing holistic wellness and stress management. She promotes mindfulness and self-care, empowering individuals to find balance amidst life’s challenges.

Outdoor activities
Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher embraces a dynamic approach to fitness, incorporating activities such as cycling, sprinting and badminton into her routine. Her versatile regimen underscores the importance of incorporating varied exercises to maintain overall health and vitality.

Body basics
Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav

Known for his dedication to calisthenics, Adarsh Gourav advocates bodyweight training as an effective means of building strength, flexibility and endurance. His disciplined approach to fitness inspires enthusiasts to harness the power of their own body in pursuit of fitness goals.

Run for health
Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi’s passion for sprinting reflects his belief in the cardiovascular benefits of high-intensity interval training. He encourages individuals to push their limits and unleash their full athletic potential. Recently, the actor won in the 400 meters race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai.

Work and play
Pavail Gulati

Pavail Gulati

Pavail Gulati’s love for cycling, squash and basketball highlights the importance of incorporating recreational sports into one’s fitness regimen. His diverse interests showcase the fun and enjoyment that can be derived from staying active and engaged in physical activities.

Disciplined approach
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff

Renowned for his exceptional physique and athletic prowess, Tiger Shroff inspires fans with his rigorous training sessions and disciplined diet. His focus on functional training, mixed martial arts and gymnastics highlights the importance of versatility in fitness routines.

Love for Pilate
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Pilates is a type of gentle exercise aimed at strengthening the core, refining posture, and boosting flexibility without placing excessive strain on the body. Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent advocate of pilates, often showcases her commitment to this regimen.

Jazz for health
Naila Grrewal

Naila Grrewal

The Maamla Legal Hai actress adopts an unconventional approach to maintain her fitness. Naila has embraced diverse dance forms as a part of her fitness regimen. Initially exploring jazz and contemporary styles, she now combines elements of both along with Bollywood dance form, while also delving into the nuances of Qbop, a contemporary dance genre.

Master of martial arts
Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut stands out as one of the most physically fit actors, and is celebrated for executing his own electrifying action sequences. Proficient in a range of martial arts disciplines, including Kalaripayattu, Muay Thai and Capoeira, among others, he frequently conceptualises comprehensive workout routines. These routines incorporate diverse elements such as rope training, kickboxing drills, and weightlifting exercises, which Vidyut diligently practices for hours daily. His unwavering dedication and consistent effort have sculpted an enviable lean physique, inspiring countless fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

2
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

3
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

4
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

5
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

6
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

7
India

17 Indians, lured into unsafe work in Laos, on way back home: EAM Jaishankar

8
India

‘Your ultimate loyalty must lie with the Constitution and courts’: CJI Chandrachud to lawyers

9
India THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years: Rakesh Tikait

10
India

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI Chandrachud

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

Israel-Hamas War: Anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction wit...

Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders show solidarity; hold meet with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

The first test of Congress unity and strength will be upcomi...

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI Chandrachud

CJI says lawyers' ultimate loyalty must lie with the Constit...

‘Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years’

Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years: Rakesh Tikait

Says caste, religion dominating poll, key issues have taken ...

With demand rising, consumers may face more power outages from June

With demand rising, Punjab consumers may face more power outages from June

Usually, peak demand in Punjab starts after mid-June and con...


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

BJP Amritsar candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 2 held

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work