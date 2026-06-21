From Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to Alaya F — Bollywood actresses who stay committed to yoga and dish out major fitness goals

Bollywood boasts actresses who are die-hard yoga enthusiasts, who swear by yoga and ensure that it’s a crucial part of their daily fitness regimen. On International Yoga Day, here’s looking at actresses who won’t miss out on yoga to attain a healthy physique.

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Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood. Very often, the actress is spotted in town heading for yoga sessions, and she also likes to treat her social media family with glimpses of her sessions. Arora took her passion a step ahead by launching a yoga studio, Diva Yoga, in Mumbai.

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Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of yoga, and it’s quite evident in her social media posts. The actress attributes yoga to her chiselled physique and healthy skin. Adding to her passion for yoga, Shetty has also extended it through an app that offers dedicated programmes based on yoga and fitness.

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Alaya F: Alaya F enjoys a fanbase of her own when it comes to staying fit through yoga. Very often, the actress offers a peek into her yoga sessions featuring mind-blowing yoga poses, showcasing her flexibility and the sheer drive to practise the art form. In addition to impressing everyone with her yoga asanas, the actress has also established herself as the fittest young star of her generation.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been into yoga for the past decade. From aerial yoga to inversions, Bebo has stepped into all kinds of yoga poses, with her most-favourite one being the Surya Namaskar.

Nimrat Kaur: Nimrat Kaur is also a yoga enthusiast who often likes to pump up her workout sessions with yoga asanas to maintain her flexibility and physique that’s not too muscled - just perfect.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt likes to keep her workout sessions pumped up with a mix of yoga and strength training exercises to prioritise flexibility and movement. It is routine for the Alpha star to keep her yoga session calm yet upbeat with a dash of music.

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday is a yoga enthusiast and often likes to keep her workout routine on an energetic high with yoga poses, from handstands to shirshasana, the actress often indulges in a full-body stretch yoga session.