From meeting up regularly to just being there for each other, television celebs talk about their best pals on International Friendship Day

Double celebration
Akshay Anand
I am lucky to have great friends who are a vital part of my life. Friendship Day comes on my birthday or near it each year.
Making a difference
Lokit Phulwani
There are a few friends who have made a difference in my life. Most of them are in Dubai, and one of them is in Mumbai. One of those friends came to Mumbai and encouraged me to do the same to make my dream a reality. He is someone I practically share everything with.
Divine power
Anupama Solanki
I always share my problems and good things with Lord Shiva; thus, I consider him my best friend. I am a spiritual person, and I believe that some spiritual powers are always around me, protecting me at all times.
Genuine support
Pawan Chopra
Manav Rakshak has been my best friend since childhood. He is a cancer specialist who knows me inside out and always gives me selfless advice. True friends make life refreshing. Openness thrives with friends—no formality, just genuine support. Nothing is as pure as true friendship; friends help you in crisis and applaud your achievements.
Emotional bond
Navin Prabhakar
Friends are those with whom you share life’s emotional journey. I have three friends from school. We share an emotional bond, celebrate happiness, and go through the journey of life together.
Chosen family
Mrinal Navell
Friendship Day is a very special in everyone’s life because friends are the family we choose. I think friendships are very important in everyone’s life. I have travelled to many places since I was born, so I make friends wherever I go. I always try to call my friends on their birthdays and wish them personally instead of just posting a story on Instagram.
