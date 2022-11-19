From Mumbai to Punjab

Punjabi film industry attracts something new every now and then; sometimes it is a whole bunch of new ideas, sometimes new locales and storytellers, and often it’s the popular artistes from Hindi television industry. So, we look at TV actors who have managed to woo Punjabi audiences.

Going places

Sargun Mehta

Born in Chandigarh, Sargun Mehta started her career with TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. She continued to excel with every new show and was also a contestant in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5 and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. The actress didn’t forget her roots and starred in her first Punjabi film Angrej opposite Amrinder Gill in 2015. Since then, she has been a part of several films like Lahoriye, Qismat, Qismat 2 and Saunkan Saunkne. She started to produce Punjabi films and TV shows like Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar. It’s a full circle.

For a change

Kavita Kaushik

After playing Chandramukhi Chautala in Sony SAB’s show F.I.R from 2006 to 2015, Kavita Kaushik sure reinvented her image by portraying a heroine in Punjabi films. Before F.I.R, the actress was part of popular shows such as Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She debuted in Pollywood with Vekh Barataan Challiyan followed by Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan, Nankana. Her last release was Mindo Taseeldarni in 2019.

From experience

Surveen Chawla

Surveen has been part of Kahin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, the times when Ektaa Kapoor’s obsession with the word ‘K’ for her shows was known to one and all. Punjabi film Dharti was her debut film in Pollywood and third film of her career as Surveen already had experience of working in Kannada and Telugu films. She then worked in movies, Taur Mittran Di, Singh vs Kaur, Disco Singh and Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi.

Being selective

Sanjeeda Sheikh

With her then boyfriend Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda had won the title in Nach Baliye 3. She is one of the popular faces of television industry with shows, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Kayamath and Kya Dill Mein Hai to her credit. Besides featuring in Punjabi music videos, Sanjeeda has done two Punjabi films. Known to be pretty selective in her work both on television and in films, her debut film Ashke was opposite Amrinder Gill which released in 2018 whereas the other Main Te Bapu with Parmish Verma released in 2022.

Punjabi roots

Karan Kundrra

Last seen in Dance Deewane Juniors as host, this former Bigg Boss contestant became a household name with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. So much so, that the show has got two seasons with the same lead pair, Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra. A Punjabi boy at heart, he was born in Jalandhar and thus making use of his fluent Punjabi language, he has done Punjabi films such as Pure Punjabi, Mere Yaar Kaminey, and Control Bhaji Control.

Role matters

Jasmin Bhasin

She is known for her roles in TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmin became quite popular with reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss. Owing to her two Punjabi roles, Twinkle Taneja and Happy Mehra in Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji respectively, her portrayal in debut Punjabi film Honeymoon opposite Gippy Grewal was convincing. While she debuted in Pollywood this year, she has previously worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil films.

New in town

Jannat Zubair

She was the child artiste in Phulwa. Her TV show, Tu Aashiqui was loved by all age groups. The actress made her debut in Pollywood last Friday with film, Kulche Chole. It also happens to be Jannat’s first film as the lead actor.

Fame game

Shehnaaz Gill

She started her career as a model in Punjabi music videos, but it was when she entered as contestant in Bigg Boss 13 which turned around her career. Earlier she did small roles in Punjabi films. The reality show made her a celebrity and this girl made her grand debut with Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Upcoming talent

Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 fame star, Mahira Sharma has also starred in many Punjabi music videos. She will soon be seen in Punjabi films Lehmber Ginni opposite Ranjit Bawa and Raduaa Returns.

Digital take

Kanika Mann