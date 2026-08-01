From Page to Screen: The Biggest Book Adaptations of 2026

There's rarely been a year when publishing and the screen have been quite this in sync. Decades-old bestsellers, brand-new hits and stories passed down for millennia are all making their way to cinemas and streaming platforms in 2026, from Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond.

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Here's the full rundown, sorted by the kind of story you're in the mood for.

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The epics: this year's biggest releases

Ramayana: Part 1: An epic retold for thousands of years, is now getting the Nitesh Tiwari treatment worldwide this Diwali. Part 2 lands in 2027, because apparently even gods need a sequel window.

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The Odyssey: Based on Homer's poem written almost 3,000 years ago, The Odyssey was the most ambitious literary swing of 2026. Christopher Nolan brought it to life with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland leading the cast, releasing in cinemas July 17 to a record-breaking $264 million global opening weekend.

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Romance: the ones that will wreck you

Reminders of Him: Based on Hoover's 2022 novel, the film swaps the twist for the tears — a mother out of prison, a town that hasn't forgiven her, a bar owner who might. Vanessa Caswill directs Maika Monroe and Lauren Graham. It was released on March 13.

People We Meet on Vacation: Adapted from Emily Henry's novel, this series is about friends-to-something-more story. Directed by Brett Haley, starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, it was released on Netflix in January.

Musafir Café: Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's 2015 novel, the series dropped on Netflix on July 24. This Ruchir Arun directorial has Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.

Rom-coms: Swoony, easy watches

Off Campus: Elle Kennedy's hockey romance The Deal comes to Prime Video, with Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli as a fake-dating college couple. Streamed from May 13.

The Love Hypothesis: Ali Hazelwood's viral rom-com is getting a film adaptation, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman in the lead roles as academic rivals who enter a fake relationship. Premiere on September 23.

Classic literature, reconsidered

Wuthering Heights: Emily Bronte's 1847 novel gets the Emerald Fennell treatment, written and directed by her, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as two people who love each other in the worst possible way. The film was released on February 13.

Pride and Prejudice: Jane Austen's 1813 novel doesn't need reintroducing, and Netflix knows it. A faithful six-part retelling is written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, with Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden as Elizabeth and Darcy. Premieres in late 2026.

Speculative fiction: worlds beyond our own

Project Hail Mary: Andy Weir's 2021 novel sends a man to space with no memory. The film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling. It was released on March 20.

Remarkably Bright Creatures: Shelby Van Pelt's 2022 novel pairs a grieving widow with an octopus who has opinions about the human race. Olivia Newman directs Sally Field and Lewis Pullman for Netflix, which streamed on May 8.

The Testaments: Showrunner Bruce Miller brings Ann Dowd and Chase Infiniti back for a Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel that premiered April 8.

Contemporary drama and dark comedy

Margo's Got Money Troubles: Rufi Thorpe's 2024 novel turns unemployment, an unplanned pregnancy and a crash course in OnlyFans into an Apple TV series created by David E Kelley. It stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman. It premiered on April 15.

Crime and thriller

Verity: Colleen Hoover's 2018 novel is the one where a struggling writer takes a ghostwriting gig that turns into a full-blown descent into someone else's madness. Michael Showalter directs, Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson star, and it hits cinemas October 2.

Daldal: Adapted from Vish Dhamija's 2019 novel Bhendi Bazaar, the series is directed by Amrit Raj. It stars Bhumi Pednekar as a DCP whose new case keeps circling back to her own past, a slow-burn thriller that trades tidy resolutions for the kind of murk its title promises. Streaming on Prime Video.

A story that never really ends

What ties all of these together isn't just their origin on the page. It's the reminder that a truly great story never really finishes. It simply finds new voices to speak it and new eyes to see it, whether that's over two hours in a cinema seat or across a season of weekly episodes. So, curl up, press play, or turn the page.