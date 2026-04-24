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Home / Lifestyle / From playful to powerful, these star-approved pink outfits serve major style goals

From playful to powerful, these star-approved pink outfits serve major style goals

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:39 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Triptii Dimri looks radiant in pink ensemble
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Light pinks will never be off-season! Whether you’re wearing a cute crop top or a sultry, thigh-slit outfit, pinks will always make a statement. At times when the weather is scorching, making you want to ditch dark colours, light pinks become the easiest option to keep it summer-coded and breezy. And when it comes to pink outfits of all kinds, our dazzling divas have already dished out cues on how to ace them like a pro!

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Triptii Dimri:

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Triptii Dimri keeps it breezy yet sophisticated in a patterned pink outfit featuring asymmetric wraps and detailed pleats with a thigh-slit enhancing the outfit’s mood. She simply layers the ensemble with a striking, minimal jewellery set and opts for dewy makeup, looking every bit radiant.

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Pooja Hegde:

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Pooja Hegde brings a bossy twist to a skirt set featuring thigh-slit. What adds a sharp edge to the softness of pink is the coat and a matching mini handbag - an outfit perfect to make a powerful statement during casual outings.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia keeps it modern and sensual in a pleated, body-hugging gown featuring a thigh slit that adds character to her ensemble. Keeping it neat and radiant, the actress elevates her outfit’s appeal with minimal jewellery.

Kriti Sanon:

Kriti Sanon makes a fashionable power move in a pink outfit featuring a plunging neckline, a corset-like fitting around the waist, and a bold thigh slit. Styling her hair in a smooth bun with fringes framing her face, Kriti opts for selective jewellery and wraps her look with solid heels.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it cute yet striking in a light pink three-piece mini outfit, making a solid case for less is more and serving the ultimate style statement for revamping your party wardrobe. For the accessories, she went for gold stacked bracelets, a statement ring and star-shaped earrings.

Love pinks? Look no further!

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