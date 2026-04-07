From pop hits to purpose: Ipsitaa reinvents herself with ‘Burn It Down’

At a time when pop music is often defined by catchy hooks and fleeting trends, Ipsitaa is carving a space that is both deeply personal and quietly powerful. With her latest track Burn It Down, the singer-actor steps into new territory —using her voice not just to entertain, but to provoke thought.

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“This is my first song where I’m trying to convey a social message,” she says. “It’s very personal to me, but also collective to what women face across industries.” The track, which addresses gender inequality, marks a shift from the upbeat, youthful music she has been known for. “It was a risk,” she admits. “I’ve been seen as someone who makes fun, quirky songs. But I do think it’s a responsibility on artistes to speak about difficult, even taboo topics. As a woman, if I don’t, then who will?”

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For Ipsitaa, the idea behind the song extends beyond her own experiences. It is also about amplifying unheard voices. “We are still very privileged,” she reflects. “This is an attempt to give a voice to women whose stories we don’t hear —those carrying families, those struggling in conflict-driven areas.”

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Interestingly, this clarity of purpose was not always part of her plan. In fact, a career in the arts was never part of it at all. Raised in an academically driven household, her father in the civil services and her mother a doctor, music and performance were always present, but as hobbies. “My mom put me into Kathak and classical music classes when I was very young. My brother and I were always performing — but it was never seen as a career option.”

That began to change during her college years. Surrounded by professional performers, she started to see the arts differently. “People around me said, ‘Why are you double majoring in economics and psychology? You should be doing music and film,’” she says. “That’s when it hit me that maybe this could be something more.”

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Still, the transition was anything but immediate. Even after she began sharing music online — posting covers and mashups — Ipsitaa continued to pursue a conventional career. “I worked in behavioural science and consulting and I loved it,” she says. “That’s what made the decision harder. It wasn’t like I was running away from something — I genuinely loved both worlds.”

Her eventual leap into music full-time came only about a year and a half ago. “Letting go of a stable income is not easy,” she says candidly. “As an artiste, you don’t know when your next project or paycheck is coming. It’s not as glamorous as it looks.”

Her honesty extends to advice for young aspirants navigating similar dilemmas. “You have to know your risk appetite,” she says. “If you’re someone who needs stability, this path can be difficult. But if you have that drive and are willing to put yourself out there, this is one of the most exciting times to pursue the arts.”

That duality — of passion and pragmatism — also defines her academic journey. Ipsitaa studied at the prestigious Yale University and later at the London School of Economics, experiences she describes as transformative. “It’s not just about the tag,” she says. “It’s about the people you meet, the conversations you have. Those years opened up the world for me.”

Yet, even at the height of academic success, music found its way back. Her breakthrough came with First Kiss, alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh — a track that catapulted her into the spotlight. “That song changed my life overnight,” she says. “I’m incredibly grateful he saw something in me and gave me that opportunity.”

Since then, Ipsitaa has explored a wide range of musical styles. “When I started writing my own music, everything changed. It became about what I wanted to say.” That shift is now culminating in her debut album, with Burn It Down setting the tone. Themes of independence, identity and self-worth run through her work, echoing earlier tracks like Solo Laila, which encourages women to prioritise themselves. “It’s about loving yourself before loving anyone else,” she says.

Alongside music, Ipsitaa is also stepping into films, making her acting debut under filmmaker Omung Kumar. While she remains tight-lipped about details, she shares, “Coming from stage to camera acting is very different — it’s technical in a new way. But I learned a lot and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Today, based in Mumbai, Ipsitaa says she has finally found her rhythm. “I didn’t like it at first,” she admits. “But once you find your people, it becomes home.”