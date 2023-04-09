From predictions about trends to photo-shoots to personalised statements, as artificial intelligence breaks into the fashion industry experts talk about the pros and cons

Mona

A female astronaut walking on Mars in a pinkish-purple space suit; a model with sparkling eyes in a blue wrap and ethnic jewellery; a dame in maroon bustier and metallic armour; an African beauty standing tall in an elaborate head gear ...These are just some among the magazine covers created by artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Cosmopolitan started this cutting edge trend last summer using AI imaging tools such as MidJourney and Dall-E to create first such cover; Vogue Singapore and Brazil choose AI assist in March, under the guidance of digital creators. Going by the speed the fashion industry is using modern ways is unimaginable! AI algorithms can now not just design a collection but make predictions about trends, offer personalised style. Experts talk about the trend.

Two sides of a coin

Everything comes with its pros and cons, believes transgender model Shaine Soni. “AI’s role in the fashion industry is a step ahead, as one can work within the privacy of home or workspace. It can also help many brands cut costs.” On the flip side, she sees lack of personal touch in this endeavour. “Fashion is all about creativity, especially when it comes to couture. It’s not the garment or design, but the whole package.” In fact, if netizens have been blown away by the exceptional looking AI covers, some have taken them to task for lack of expressions. Not just covers, brands like Levi’s are already testing AI-generated clothing models in near future.

Model-actor Marc Robinson sees it as a phase. “Fashion was getting monotonous, so why not experiment a bit,” says the man who has been part of fashion industry for more than two decades. He sees AI coming to the rescue of brand shoots. “AI photography might still work, when brands have to do campaigns with eight or ten models. AI-aided shoots can be inclusive, and reduce cost as well as time.” But fashion in inherently human and AI can never match it, he points out. “Fashion is not just the clothes or jewellery, but who you are as a person. AI-generated fashion would have zero human connection. Fashion industry is all about human experience, touch, smell, feel and all that razzmatazz; it can never be a desk job!”

Shiwangi Peshwani

Shiwangi Peswani, a fashion influencer, seconds it, “AI models can never replace real touch. Men and women with real bodies and shapes are relatable. Personal touch can only be provided by a human.” Fashion photographer Paul David Martin too isn’t impressed by this development. “The way AI is taking over our life, we wouldn’t need humans for any jobs. If a company can save time and resources and loads of money by adopting AI, many professions would fade into oblivion,” he says.

Marc Robinson

Changing contours