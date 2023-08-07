From Ritu Kumar to JJ Valaya to Tarun Tahiliani—big names in the fashion circuit seem to be besotted with bling!

PTI

Mona

The recently concluded India Couture Week 2023 has again reaffirmed that there is nothing as too much when it comes to bling. Shimmery colours, multitude of embroideries, 3D flowers to motifs from around the world, ace designers put their most glittery numbers out for fashion aficionados. The names right from Ritu Kumar, JJ Valaya to Tarun Tahiliani put out their shiny ensembles to the forefront.

Here are some of the designs that won our hearts with the sparkling clothes...

1. Gaurav Gupta presented his 2023 couture collection, titled Hiranyagarbha, after showcasing it at the Paris Haute Couture Week last month. Inspired from the manifested cosmos in the Vedic philosophy, the collection includes the interpretations of the five elements—earth (prithvi), water (jal), fire (agni), air (vayu), and space (akasha). “It is all about different colours and elements coming together. You see orbital embroideries and pearls along with glitzy embroideries,” said Gaurav. His showstopper Janhvi Kapoor’s electrifying blue lehenga was adorned with 3,000 hand-embroidered bugle beads.

2. Suneet Varma’s Mogra collection left the audience spellbound with fragrance of mogra flowers taking over the venue. Drawing inspiration from the traditional motifs and embroideries, it embodied a romantic, feminine, and flirtatious aesthetic. The collection featured large abstract-shaped mirrors adorned with multi-coloured thread embroidery, offering a contemporary take on bridal wear. The glamorous lehengas, with off-shoulder blouses and short jackets in midnight blue and burgundy, complemented by silver accents. Suneet said, “India has had a century-old love affair with couture, which is made-to-measure for pleasure.”

3. Aditi Rao Hydari turned the muse for ace designer Ritu Kumar as she walked the ramp wearing an ivory ensemble with handcrafted details. Kumar’s collection comprised dresses, jackets, capes and anarkalis. The complexity of the glittering kasab and floral kashidakari werein syncwith couture tailoring. Made for the modern woman, the collection was all about sequins, mirrors, and shimmery embellishments.

4. Baroda, the collection presented by the JJ Valaya’s eponymous label The House of Valaya, offered a medley of exquisite crafts of Gujarat merged with global style statements.The silhouettes, which ranged from lehenga, saree, sharara to sherwani and bandhgala, were crafted in fine silk and special weave fabrics enhanced with a range embroideries that added shimmer and shine to the ensembles.

5. Tarun Tahiliani’s collection, For Eternity, traced the history of crafts across India to celebrate artisans. The collection created a stunning amalgamation of the East meeting the West from intricate embroidery and stunning colours—the showcase was a testament to this vision. Shiny silver and golden embellishments came together with deep reds offering gloss and glamour.

6. Varun Bahl’s Inner Bloom celebrated flora and fauna. It showcased artisanal embroideries with beautiful 3D flowers that are synonymous with the brand, focussing on young and playful silhouettes that bring a fresh and contemporary feel to the designs in vivid hues. A multitude of colours enhanced with bling favourites – silver and gold – created a riot of colours.

7. Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s collection Autumn Equinox married faith with fable, architecture with craft. The showstopper Sobhita Dhulipala looked smoking hot in a thigh-high slit shimmery silver ensemble by the designer duo. Even their men’s collection did not shy to shimmer and shine. Ishan Khatter’s black blazer sparkled with silver details.

— With inputs from & ANI