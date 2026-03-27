From stage to screen on World Theatre Day

Every year on World Theatre Day, the world celebrates the timeless magic of theatre — a space where stories are born in their purest form and actors truly learn the essence of performance. Before the glamour of films and digital platforms, many Bollywood actors found their footing on stage, embracing the discipline, vulnerability, and rigor that theatre demands.

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As we celebrate World Theatre Day today, these journeys serve as a reminder that behind every powerful screen performance lies years of dedication, often rooted in the intimacy of the stage. From backstage struggles to standing ovations, these actors prove that theatre is not just a stepping stone — it’s a lifelong foundation.

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Here’s a look at some actors who trained professionally in theatre and carried that foundation into their screen careers:

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Pankaj Tripathi: One of the finest actors of his generation, Pankaj Tripathi began his theatre journey in 1996 in Patna, balancing rehearsals with night shifts at a hotel kitchen. His passion led him to the prestigious National School of Drama, after which he moved to Mumbai in 2004. Years of perseverance and over 40 small roles later, he found his breakthrough with Gangs of Wasseypur.

Ali Fazal: Before becoming a global face, Ali Fazal’s acting journey began on stage during his school days at The Doon School. A basketball injury led him to explore acting, where he performed roles like Trinculo in The Tempest. He later refined his craft in Mumbai and through theatre platforms like Thespo, building a strong foundation before transitioning to films and series.

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Richa Chadha: Richa Chadha built her acting roots in professional theatre after starting out as a model. She trained under renowned theatre director Barry John and performed in multiple plays across India. This rich stage experience laid the groundwork for her film debut in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s artistic journey began with theatre, where she trained for over 15 years, including at the Atelier School of Dramatic Arts. She later gained recognition after winning Femina Miss Manipur and starring in a popular TV soap Choti Sarrdaarni.

Shweta Tripathi: After studying fashion communication at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Shweta Tripathi found her calling in theatre. She joined a troupe in Mumbai and even founded her own company, All My Tea Productions. Before her breakthrough in Masaan, she worked behind the scenes and in television, steadily building her craft.

Lisa Mishra: Known for her musical talents, Lisa Mishra also has roots in theatre. With experience in musical theatre, she recently returned to the stage after 15 years, post her screen debut with Call Me Bae. Her journey reflects a seamless blend of music, performance, and storytelling.

Akshay Oberoi: Akshay Oberoi’s acting journey began at Mumbai’s iconic Prithvi Theatre. Under the mentorship of theatre veteran Makrand Deshpande, he started backstage before performing in plays like Miss Beautiful. He further studied Theatre Arts at Johns Hopkins University and trained internationally, adding depth to his craft.

Gulshan Devaiah: Before entering films, Gulshan Devaiah was an active part of Bengaluru’s English theatre circuit, working with groups like Forum Three. After a decade in the fashion industry, he transitioned to films and gained recognition with Shaitan.