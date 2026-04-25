From stage to stardom - Heital Puniwala

Actor Heital Puniwala, known for roles in films like Oh My God, PK, and Bang Bang, shares how he left his comfortable theatre life in Surat to chase acting opportunities in Mumbai. His journey is defined by constant auditions, daily struggle, and a refusal to wait for work to come to him. Heital Puniwala, has been a part of movies like Oh My God, PK, Bang Bang, Gabbar is Back, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Judwaa 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

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You had a comfortable life doing theatre in Surat. What made you step out of that comfort zone?

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I had a good and comfortable life doing theatre in my hometown, Surat, Gujarat. But somewhere, I knew I wanted to explore bigger opportunities in acting. I left my comfort zone, and that’s why I’ve reached this level today.

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How did your journey begin after moving out of Surat?

I started going anywhere and everywhere auditions were happening. Even if the role didn’t suit me or I wasn’t selected, I made sure to meet casting directors and collect their email IDs.

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What was your daily routine like during your struggling days?

Every night, I would sit and send emails to all the contacts I had collected. This became my daily routine. I used to go to around 12–13 places in a day for auditions.

Did those efforts immediately translate into work?

Not immediately, but gradually. Out of 12–13 auditions, I would get shortlisted for about three or four ads. That’s how I started getting advertisements, and today I’ve done over 450 ads.

What was your mindset when it came to auditions and opportunities?

I believed my audition should reach every producer, director, and production house—no matter what. Even if it was just an introduction, it had to be there. I travelled from Virar to Churchgate without hesitation. I felt I had nothing to lose by trying.

You seem to have created your own opportunities. Was that intentional?

Absolutely. I never waited for opportunities to come to me. My principle was—if opportunities aren’t coming, then where do I find them and how do I catch them? That’s why I never sat at home.

Did you make any lifestyle sacrifices during this phase?

Yes, I didn’t keep any luxury items at home. I believe how much you leave your comfort zone matters a lot in life. That sacrifice played a big role in my journey.

Tell us about your breakthrough and how you became known as the ‘Ad King’?

My first ad itself was a big project with good payment. I gave every audition with 100% dedication—no compromises. Over time, I became known as the ‘Ad King’ because of the number of ads I’ve done. After that, I started getting films. Rajkumar Hirani saw me and called me for PK, and then projects like Oh My God, Bang Bang, Gabbar Is Back, and others followed.