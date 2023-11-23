From thanking their parents to the universe celebs express their gratitude on Thanksgiving Day

Protective energy
Rashmi Gupta
I would like to say thanks to my dad. Unfortunately, he’s not alive. But he’s always with me. I feel some kind of an energy around me which is always protecting me. And I feel so grateful about this.
Life’s blessings
Sonal Panvar
We should be grateful for each and everything we have. Life is such a blessing. I would like to thank my mother for making me a better person every day. She makes everything easy and she’s the one who keeps reminding me that I’m doing good and I should be grateful for what I have.
Thank you mom
Mohit Malhotra
My mother is an incredible person. I feel fortunate to have her in my life. I am like an open book in front of her, I never hide anything from her because my mom never judges me for my mistakes or wrong decisions. On this Thanksgiving Day, I want to thank my mom for believing in me, and being there for me when I had no one around.
Support system
Mehul Vyas
As Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself reflecting on the countless blessings in my life, and at the top of that list is each one of you. Your unwavering support and love have been my anchor through thick and thin.
To sir, with love
Yashashri Masurkar
I would love to thank my teacher Sunil Jadhav sir. He has been a great influence in my life. I owe everything I know to this man.
Traditional way
Aadesh Chaudhary
I feel every day is a Thanksgiving Day for us. I always say thanks to my mom and dad. I wake up and touch their feet every day, and that is how I show my respect and love for them.
She’s family
Charrul Malik
I would love to thank Rupal Patel (Kokila Modi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya) from the bottom of my heart.
