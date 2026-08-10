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Home / Lifestyle / From the frontline to the frame: Actors who brought India's real-life war heroes to the big screen

From the frontline to the frame: Actors who brought India's real-life war heroes to the big screen

Actors who have brought the courage and sacrifice of India’s real-life war heroes to the screen

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:40 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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War stories have always held a special place in Indian cinema, but films inspired by real-life military operations and battlefield heroism carry a unique emotional weight.

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Over the years, several actors have taken on the challenge of portraying soldiers in films rooted in real-life conflicts, from the Kargil War and the 1971 Indo-Pak War to the Uri surgical strikes. Their performances have not only entertained audiences but have also introduced a new generation to defining moments in India's military history.

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Vicky Kaushal - Uri: The Surgical Strike

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Vicky Kaushal delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career as Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Inspired by the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes following the Uri terror attack, Kaushal's commanding screen presence earned widespread acclaim. His iconic dialogue, "How's the josh?", went on to become a nationwide catchphrase.

Ishaan Khatter - Pippa

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In Pippa, Ishaan Khatter portrayed Captain Balram Singh Mehta, a decorated tank commander whose memoir The Burning Chaffees inspired the film. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film explored the sacrifices of warfare through the eyes of a young officer, with Khatter bringing sincerity and vulnerability to the role.

Mihir Ahuja - Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War

In Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, Mihir Ahuja plays Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, who is affectionately nicknamed "Baldy”. The series seeks to honour the bravery of the officers who operated under extreme conditions during one of India's most significant military campaigns.

Sidharth Malhotra - Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra awardee, in Shershaah resonated deeply with audiences. Based on the life of one of the Kargil War's most celebrated heroes, the film chronicled Batra's bravery and sacrifice.

Janhvi Kapoor - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor stepped into the role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of the Indian Air Force's first female officers to serve in a combat zone during the Kargil War. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl traces her inspiring journey from aspiring pilot to decorated officer, shining a spotlight on courage, determination and the barriers she broke in a male-dominated profession.

Siddharth - Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War

Actor Siddharth plays martyred Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, inspired by the Indian Air Force's pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Agastya Nanda - Ikkis

Agastya Nanda portrayed Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, in Ikkis. Inspired by the life of the 21-year-old war hero who displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Farhan Akhtar - 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar plays real-life war hero Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the historical war drama 120 Bahadur. He portrays the commanding officer of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who led one of the Indian Army's most legendary last stands against the Chinese forces during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Adivi Sesh - Major

Adivi Sesh portrays real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the brave NSG commando who laid down his life during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Adivi Sesh delivers a powerful and deeply moving performance that captures Major Unnikrishnan's courage, humanity and indomitable spirit with remarkable authenticity.

Varun Dhawan - Border 2

Varun Dhawan essays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the highly anticipated war drama Border 2. He portrays the courageous commander of the 3 Grenadiers during the historic Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

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