With 2022 coming to an end, we bring to you TV shows featuring Punjab in the backdrop

Family issue

Swaran Ghar

The serial revolves around the characters of Kanwaljeet Bedi and Swaran Bedi, played by Ronit Roy and Sangeeta Ghosh and their children. It is about parents doing their best to make their children succeed in life as well as kids’ inability to handle both career and ailing parents. It is set in Chandigarh and its periphery. Although the show went off air in November, you can still watch it on Voot.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Full of romance

Teri Meri Doriyaann

This show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles. The series is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab. It is a romantic show with three Brar brothers and three Monga sisters and their interpersonal relationships. Watch it on Star Plus.

Leaving home

Dil Diyaan Gallaan

With the backdrop of Hoshiarpur, it’s the story of three generations of a family torn apart due to migration. The show premiered on December 12 on Sony SAB. It stars Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana, Ravi Gossain, Jasjeet Babbar, Kaveri Priyam and Hema Sood.

Choti Sarrdaarni

Fresh touch

Udaariyaan

It’s is the first-ever production of television couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. It gave a chance to new faces such as Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Isha Malviya. The series is set in Moga. Post a leap of 16 years, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Sonakshi Batra play the lead cast as Nehmat, Ekam and Naaz. It airs on Colors.

Amritsari flavour

Choti Sarrdaarni

Based in Amritsar, after the initial schedule, the series is mainly filmed in Mumbai. With 810 episodes in total, it stars Nimrit Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, Mahir Pandhi, Amandeep Sidhu and Gaurav S Bajaj. It aired on Colors and is now available on streaming app Voot.