From the memory bank: Rasika Dugal recollects her first day as Beena in Mirzapur

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in OTT shows Delhi Crime and Mirzapur, recently shared notes about her journey of becoming Beena in Mirzapur, as the crime drama clocked four years since the release of its first season. Expressing gratitude to the director and the casting director, Rasika said, “I am so thankful that the directors and the casting directors at Casting Bay thought out-of-the-box and imagined me in a role so different from who I am and so different from the other roles I had played till then.”
Going down the memory lane, the actress recollected her first day on the set of Mirzapur. She said, “On my first day of being Beena I was, of course, excited but nervous too — I had never done a role like this one. It turned out to be easier than I had imagined though. The directors were always encouraging and we have a powerhouse cast, which gets better with every season.”
Rasika recently wrapped the shoot for the third season of Mirzapur. Her other upcoming projects include Spike, Adhura, Fairy Folk and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. —IANS
