From theatre to small roles to headlining Do Gubbare, the actor is mighty pleased with his career graph

Mona

Siddharth Shaw is getting rave reviews for his show Do Gubbare. With an impressive rating of 8.6 on IMDB, the newly-minted OTT hero is up all night checking out his social media messages, reviews and reading every single word written or said about the show! Smiling ear-to-ear, he says, “Many people have reached out to me saying that they loved Do Gubbare as they could sit together as a family and watch this show.” Playing Mr Right, Rohit, Siddharth loved that he got to work with the veteran actor Mohan Agashe.

“It’s the coming-of-age story of Rohit. Life takes him from Indore to Pune and he finds a mentor in his landlord Aazoba, played by Agashe.”

Siddharth, who has been doing theatre since the age of five, had his first brush with the entertainment world with a small role in Love Aaj Kal in 2020. Soon web series Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and Not Dating followed.

Born in Lucknow, he grew up in Delhi where he became a part of the Delhi Theatre Circuit in Mandi House. He then completed his schooling from Mayo College, Ajmer and joined Delhi University. He stayed active in the theatre circuit. “Being on stage and taking the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions is something I have always loved.”

In films and web series, he finds an opportunity to make an impact as an actor. “Filmmaking is a fine profession, not only we make people laugh and cry but also give out messages integral to society. I wonder why this line is looked down upon.”

Siddharth believes that the universe pushes you in the direction you are meant to be in. “I have been associated with theatre forever. And then cinema beckoned.”

The year he thought of moving to Mumbai after completing his college education, the pandemic struck. “I saw it as a blessing in disguise. I got to hone my craft, and silver lining was the boom OTT saw. Suddenly, so much content was being produced giving us actors ample of opportunities.”

Siddharth is happy that the industry has opened doors for non-industry folks. Shah Rukh Khan is his hero. “He is an inspiring figure for all of us outsiders who want to dream of making it to the tinsel town.”

His favourite remains Ranbir Kapoor, though. “I was in the boarding school when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released and we all idolised Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor’s character). We all wanted to fall, rise and make headway in life. I emulated Bunny. And I am in awe of Ranbir Kapoor, his mastery over the craft.”

Siddharth would next be seen in horror drama Bokshi and couple of web projects.

