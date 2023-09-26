From using stored water to travelling in public transport, here is what these celebrities are doing to save nature

Zero-waste policy

Anusha Mishra

I use stored water instead of running water. When the water purifier emits impure water, we collect it and then use it to water the plants around the house. My mom is huge on composting, so we usually use all the food scraps as fodder for the plants. We have two separate dustbins, one for wet waste, one for dry waste as our society is also pretty kicked about helping the environment. Also, when I’m travelling, I almost always use public transportation to travel - auto rickshaws mainly, I dislike cars.

Ban on plastic

Anupama Solanki

I don’t drive fast because doing so leads to higher petrol consumption, which is not good for the environment. In our housing society, we separate wet waste from dry waste, benefiting the Mumbai BMC. However, there is still no clear solution for handling plastics. I believe the government should consider banning plastics and offering alternative options for environmental safety. Additionally, I always try to optimize my electricity use.

A serious thought

Raghav Thakur

I am from a farmer’s family and was born and brought up in Bihar. After being closely associated with nature, I understand its value. It’s not wrong to say that if we don’t save the environment, nobody else can save us. I would like to request people to save electricity and cut down on plastic use. It is time we took the environmental issues seriously.

For healthy planet

Prateik Chaudhary

I make a conscious effort to conserve energy by turning off lights, appliances, and electronic devices when they are not in use. I avoid single-use plastics as much as possible and I am mindful of my water usage. I ensure that my vehicles are well-maintained and undergo regular emissions testing (PUC) to minimise air pollution. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and provide oxygen. Planting trees and maintaining green spaces in your community can improve air quality. By adopting environmentally friendly practices in our daily lives and advocating for positive changes in our communities we can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable planet.

Make an impact

Simaran Kaur

By taking small steps like switching off lights when not in use, avoiding plastic, separating garbage, nurturing potted plants, and ensuring vehicle emissions are in check, we can make a big impact. To safeguard our planet, we must prioritise sustainability, conservation, and responsible choices, not just on September 26, but every day of the year.

Collective efforts

Monika Bhadoriya

On World Environmental Health Day and every day, I commit to being a responsible steward of our planet. I conserve energy by switching off lights, reduce plastic usage, practice waste separation, nurture potted plants, ensure my vehicle’s PUC compliance, and embrace carpooling for a greener commute. Let’s all take small steps to protect our environment because collective efforts yield lasting change.

Smallest step helps

Shivangi Verma

When it comes to the environment, even the smallest step helps. I try to minimise my impact on the environment by conserving energy, not just at home but also when I visit friends and family. When I travel, I always carry a little bag with me to store the wrappers and boxes of any food products before discarding them. For me, plastic is a huge no. I have been acting in this way ever since I first learnt about climate change and global warming.