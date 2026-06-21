From Vedang Raina to Aparshakti Khurana — Bollywood actors who shine as singers too

Bollywood has actors who are also singers, who have often lent their vocals to emotive, romantic tracks and Punjabi raps too. On this note, here’s looking at actors who have stunned the audience with their singing drive.

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Vedang Raina: Vedang Raina has clearly been winning hearts with a string of memorable performances, and in addition to that, the actor is swooning his admirers with his singing talent, lending his voice to tracks such as the Jigra title track, Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka and the latest chartbuster, Maskara from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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Aparshakti Khurana: Aparshakti Khurana, beyond ruling hearts with his screen performances, has also left audiences music-struck with his ability to blend traditional Punjabi elements with contemporary sounds. His songs, including Zaroor, Kudiye Ni, Tere Piche and Lafzaan among others, struck the right chord among the audience and continue to be must-haves in their playlists.

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Aditya Roy Kapur: Aditya Roy Kapur made his singing debut with the song Ishq Ya Tharak from Metro..In Dino, mesmerising audience with his ability to bring a moment alive with his soulful vocals - and honestly, it worked!

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Diljit Dosanjh: The international singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh has often left a loud impact with his hits like Lover, GOAT, Hass Hass, Ikk Kudi and more, and he recently won hearts with his acting stint in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Farhan Akhtar: Farhan Akhtar made his singing debut with Rock On! and continued showcasing his singing prowess with Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do from Dil Dhadakne Do and more.

On one hand, these actors don’t miss a beat in serving compelling performances on-screen, and on the other hand, they just know how to rule hearts with their deep vocals!