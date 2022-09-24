Fulfilling a dream: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her next film, Code Name Tiranga, says growing up she fantasised being an agent for India. The actress added that she used to carry a toy gun and pretended that she was the best agent in service of the country.

Parineeti said: “As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I’m thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema I’m doing my first full blown action film and I’m ecstatic about the reaction that I have been getting for Code Name Tiranga’s teaser. It is hugely encouraging for someone who has never dabbled in this genre.” She added, “The teaser is just a glimpse of what to expect from the trailer and my performance on screen. I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it.” — IANS