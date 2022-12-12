Mira Rajput invites Alia Bhatt for a cup of coffee

Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, has invited Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt over a cup of coffee through social media. Mira recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her evening brew from her sea-facing apartment. In the caption, she admitted to being a Gujarati in her past life. She wrote: “Undhiyu (a Gujarati delicacy) for life. I’m pretty sure I was Gujarati in my last life.”
Taking to the comments section, Alia, who is experiencing the bliss of motherhood currently, wrote, “I want that cuppa tea” with a tea and saucer emoji. To this, Mira replied, “Alia Bhatt mummy it’s time for you to cross the sea link.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; PM Modi to attend
Some new ministers are also expected to take oath
Justice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Supreme Court judge
Before his elevation to the top court, he was the Chief Just...
Delhi airport congestion: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia visits T3 to inspect arrangements
In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers a...
Bombay High Court grants bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case being probed by CBI
Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court ...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assumes charge as Himachal CM; says will have zero tolerance towards corruption
Said the Cong govt will bring in Transparency Act so that ML...