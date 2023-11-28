Full of beans

The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for Season 8.
With the next episode of Koffee with Karan, get ready to embark on a laughter spree with the legendary beauties, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who are set to drop their guards and get all candid on the iconic koffee couch. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to their fun banters, the dynamic divas are set to leave you laughing.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...