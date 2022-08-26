Chicago Fire is coming to Indian television

Chicago Fire, a part of the One Chicago franchise that covers the lives of firefighters in Chicago, Illinois, is coming to Colors Infinity.

With Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney in the lead, this show puts you in the captain’s seat as you see all the turmoil this team of firefighters of Firehouse 51 faces in their professional as well as personal lives.

Chicago Fire has a riveting storyline that keeps the audience involved. The show also covers some sinister and convoluted criminal activities.