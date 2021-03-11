Full on entertainment

August 19: Echoes

on Netflix

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults.

August 19: Duranga

on ZEE5

This 9-part series is an Indian adaptation of the Korean show, Flower of Evil. The show brings to the fore a unique love story where Sammit Patel (Gulshan Devaiah) appears as an ideal man, father and husband. However, investigating a case, his Inspector wife Ira (Drashti Dhami) leads to shocking revelations about her husband’s past that threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

August 19: Minus One on

Lionsgate Play

The Season 1 of Minus One is a story of Riya and Varun, played by Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra. It is about a couple living together in New Delhi despite their break-up and how they deal with the issues that follow.