Full on entertainment

August 19: Echoes
on Netflix
Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults.
August 19: Duranga
on ZEE5
This 9-part series is an Indian adaptation of the Korean show, Flower of Evil. The show brings to the fore a unique love story where Sammit Patel (Gulshan Devaiah) appears as an ideal man, father and husband. However, investigating a case, his Inspector wife Ira (Drashti Dhami) leads to shocking revelations about her husband’s past that threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.
August 19: Minus One on
Lionsgate Play
The Season 1 of Minus One is a story of Riya and Varun, played by Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra. It is about a couple living together in New Delhi despite their break-up and how they deal with the issues that follow.
