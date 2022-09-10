Karan Johar gets candid on Case Toh Banta Hai

Amazon miniTVhas released a fresh episode of its weekly courtroom comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. The latest episode features Karan Johar as the celebrity guest.

Karan, who is known to grill artistes on his show, is seen facing the same heat from Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish pulls Karan’s leg for showcasing love triangles in films throughout the episode, making sly comments about ‘triangle’ being his favourite shape.

From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Student Of The Year, a lot of Karan’s movies have shown love triangles. However, the ace filmmaker stood his ground with the sassiest reply saying “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil mein ek line hai, Pyaar ka ehsaas tab hota hai jab koi teesra aa jata hai.”

Riteish Deshmukh throws another question at Karan. “When you cast actors, do you just go for their good looks, good looks, and good looks?”

An astonished KJo gives the perfect reply, “I also go for entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. Aur kabhi kabar I also go for talent, talent, talent, magar woh kabhi milta nahi hai.”