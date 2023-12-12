Fun banter

Koffee with Karan Season 8’s next episode will drop on December 14, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. As Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor are set to grace the couch for the upcoming episode, get ready for bromance and laughter as they spill the beans on their off screen life. This episode is going to be beyond the engaging conversations, as they bring their suave styles and irresistible appeal to the show.