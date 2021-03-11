Fun & frolic

Aaditi Pohankar had her breakthrough role alongside Ritesh Deshmukh in the Marathi action film Lai Bhaari. She gained wider attention for her roles in the 2020 Hindi web series She and Aashram.
The actress talks about her experience while shooting for Aashram 3 with Bobby Deol.
She says, “Bobby sir was extremely supportive. He rehearsed with me for hours, till I got the shot right. He was also extremely fun and quirky on the sets.”
Aaditi also shared that they used to play cards and eat spicy street food. While Aashram 3 is releasing on June 3, Aaditi also has She Season 2 in the pipeline.
