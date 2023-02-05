Fun & frolic

Zee TV has introduced audiences to various non-fiction show like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance India Dance, and now it brings another innovative, one-of-its-kind interactive game show Bzinga. The show will give two unusually crazy families an opportunity every week to win lots of exciting prizes by competing with each other in four fun-filled games, which result in humorous situations.

The best part is that viewers can also participate in all the games from the comfort of their homes through the Bzinga Mobile App. Renowned actor Kavvin Dave and famous television actress Sunita Rajwar will be seen hosting the first season of Bzinga. Kavvin mentioned, “I have been part of a lot of movies and then made a few appearances on some popular shows. This is the first time I will be hosting a show.”