Fun ride with bhoot

The trailer of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Phone Bhoot was released by the makers on Monday.
In the trailer, Siddhant and Ishaan are seen playing ghostbusters while they meet the world’s most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and they go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan. Going by the trailer, the film seems to be a crazy fun adventure. The tone of the film is interactive. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is set to release on November 4.
