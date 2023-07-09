Actress Sara Ali Khan was seen taking a stroll with costume designer Tanya Ghavri at Bandstand in Bandra on Friday. She then chose an auto-rickshaw to ride back home.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record