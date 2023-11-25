Fun time on campus

The cast of upcomingi Netflix show The Archies visited SRCC, Hindu College and Miranda House in Delhi University recently. In an energetic interaction with the students, they danced to the infectious beats of Va Va Voom, creating a pulsating rhythm that had everyone on their feet, cheering loudly for the cast.

The excitement didn’t stop there – the cast led an uproarious round of Archies trivia, blending fun facts with laughter, and even showcased their hula-hooping, singing and beatboxing prowess to the audience!