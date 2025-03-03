DT
PT
Home / Lifestyle / Fun times for Sonakshi Sinha

Fun times for Sonakshi Sinha

Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:46 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to share her personal and ‘convenient’ definition of marriage. On Sunday, she posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen having fun with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. While Zaheer drives the car, Sonakshi is in full masti mode.

The video also included a screenshot of a fan’s message that read, “Marriage is understanding that you will drive eight hours straight while your wife drinks coffee, gives bad directions, and sleeps even though she will offer to drive.”

The caption on the video read, “Hence proved.” Sonakshi also shared the link to her latest vlog titled “Trip to Australia—Part 2 —Melbourne to Sydney.” In the clip, Zaheer and Sonakshi give a sneak peek into their fun-filled day! — IANS

