Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis host wedding reception in Mumbai

Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis at an intimate ceremony recently. The couple hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday night, August 11. It was attended by Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol, Kubbra Sait and many others. The pictures from the event have gone viral. While Carla chose an ivory and beige-coloured heavily embellished saree, Arjun chose a jet-black tuxedo.

Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol looked classy in ethnic-wear, as they arrived for the wedding reception. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, who are also set to tie the knot, posed for the paparazzi together. Sussanne was dressed in a cute mini-dress, paired with pumps. Arslan looked dapper in a black suit. Kubbra Sait wore a black gown. — TMS

