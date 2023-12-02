The residents of the Sai Darshan Society in Sony SAB’s heartwarming show, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, will come across a furry debate. As a stray dog enters the society, the members are divided between taking care of the stray or worrying about the threat of a potential dog bite. This leads to a discussion on what to do with the dog.

Sumeet Raghavan said, “I’m thrilled about the upcoming storyline in Wagle Ki Duniya. Dogs bring so much joy. The inclusion of a plot involving a stray dog allows us to explore the themes of compassion, understanding and community.”