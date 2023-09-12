Gadar 2 becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film, surpasses Baahubali 2

Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 has taken the box-office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month. The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. The total collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
