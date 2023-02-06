Gadar 2 BTS video leaked

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are once again coming together for the sequel of blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. And now, a BTS video of Sunny’s action sequence from Gadar 2 has been leaked online. Earlier, Deol had posted the first look of his character on Instagram with official announcement of the release date.

In the leaked clip of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is seen in a Pathani suit, tied to a pole. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios. It features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Gadar 2 is scheduled to be released on August 11. It will clash on the big screens with Ranbir Kapoor’s drama Animal.