Gajendra Verma's first international collab ‘Maar Sutteya' finally rolls out…

Gajendra Verma has dropped his latest song, Maar Sutteya. The song marks Gajendra’s foray into international space by celebrating his collaboration with his favourite and most famous American band, Flipsyde. It was only recently that the singer used his Instagram to drop multiple hints and the first look poster for this song. Now, to put an end to netizens’ longing, Gajendra has finally dropped the song on his official YouTube channel.

Talking about the response to the track, Gajendra Verma says, “It feels so overwhelming to see people showing such a level of enthusiasm and showering immense support. Maar Sutteya is close to my heart for multiple reasons, and I’m glad that you guys loved it. Moreover, I’m extremely delighted and grateful to share this project with the iconic Flipsyde! The journey has been phenomenal and I would love to collaborate with them again in future.”