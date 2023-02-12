Kate Sharma on reality show Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss finale will be aired on February 12 and 13. This year the finalists are Priyanka Chaudhary, Shiv Thackrey and Rapper MC Stan. Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Kate Sharma follows the show and wants the best to win. She says, “I am following Bigg Boss. I feel Priyanka and Shiv have a big competition. Let’s see who wins the race. Both are playing very well.”
She adds, “Of course, in reality shows we get to see the real behaviour of the contestants. Every emotion is raw so that it always captures the audiences’ heart.”
On whether she would do Bigg Boss if given a chance, Kate answers in affirmative and elaborates, “I would like to get locked in the house and play all the games so that my fans come to know the real me, rather than an actor or a hot personality on social media. I can definitely see myself in top three.”
