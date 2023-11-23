‘Gandhi Talks’ brings out the dichotomy of Gandhi, explains Vijay Sethupathi

About their film Gandhi Talks, actor Vijay Sethupathi said it brings out the dichotomy between Gandhi on currency notes and the Gandhi whose ideals they wish to imbibe.
During the interaction programme in the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the team of the film shared details. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, along with producers Shariq Patel, Rajesh Kejriwal, and actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadav, interacted during the programme.
“Justice is different from reality. Initially, the protagonist reacts to the Gandhi on the notes but later he starts reacting to the Gandhi in his heart (Gandhi’s ideals). This is the dichotomy that the movie explores,” Sethupathi said. On whether it was difficult to act in a silent film, the actor stated that his acting was not impacted by the existence of dialogues and there was no reason why it should be.
“I expect the art form to bless us and to convince the audience. There is always a risk of success and failure in any kind of cinema. Living with butterflies in your stomach is part of the profession,” he said.
