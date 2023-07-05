Garima Jain talks about playing a grey character in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Garima Jain, who is currently seen as Sakshi in Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, shares her perspective on the significance of screen space and the importance of leaving a lasting impact as an actor.

She says, “For me, it’s not about the length of screen space I receive; it’s about the role I portray and the impact it creates. I have always focused on delivering my best performance and leaving a lasting impression, regardless of the screen time allocated to me. Every opportunity, no matter how small, is a chance to showcase my talent and connect with the audience.”

As Sakshi in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Garima portrays a grey character who wants to create a rift between Dev and Vidhi.