Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar feature in Baarish Mein Tum

Producer Bhushan Kumar brings two of entertainment’s most loved celebrity couples, actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar and singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh together for a playful romantic track Baarish Mein Tum.

Penned by Samay, with music by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti, Baarish Mein Tum is a beautiful romantic song about two persons who rediscover their love on a rainy day. Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video is peppered with intimate and candid moments between Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

Says Zaid, “Gauahar and I had a blast filming this track. When your partner is around you it just makes things all the more special and the emotions just come naturally.”

Adds Gauahar, “It was indeed a great experience to be a part of this song, especially because I have always admired Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet being a part of it is just like a cherry on cake! Baarish Mein Tum is a beautiful song that left us with some wonderful memories. We’ve all worked really hard on this song, and I hope the audience likes it.”