Gauahar Khan will not be fasting this Ramzan due to pregnancy

Gauahar Khan has disclosed her Ramzan plans to her fans and followers. She is pregnant with her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. Answering a question related to Ramzan on her social media handle, she wrote, “No, I don’t think I’ll be able to fast. But I’ll keep my ibadat on. I’ll feed the needy in place of each roza as directed. Please keep me and my family in your prayers, as shall I!’
Many fans also asked her several questions regarding her pregnancy and embracing parenthood.
On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Shiksha Mandal, which premiered on MX Player last September.
