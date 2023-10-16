Gauahar to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is quite a popular show and this year, it’s set to be even more spectacular with the fabulous Gauahar Khan taking the reins as host.
Gauahar has done some spectacular work. Her previous stint as a host in shows like India’s Raw Star and IRL: In Real Love was nothing short of extraordinary. Her ability to connect with contestants and the audience alike was lauded by viewers.
Gauahar’s past hosting roles have seen her effortlessly blend wit and warmth, creating a conducive atmosphere for contestants to perform at their best.
This year, Gauahar promises to bring her signature style to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her interaction with contestants and judges is expected to be a highlight of the show, and her magnetic stage presence will undoubtedly elevate the competition.
