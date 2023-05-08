'Gave my blood, sweat & hair'

Karan Singh Chhabra has a prominent role to play in the upcoming film, Chatrapathi. He is portraying the role of a villain. He said that he has gone out of the way to deliver the role and had to go bald for a very important scene.
Talking about the same, he said, “When I look back at the scenes we shot, I feel that all the blood, sweat, and hair that I gave were worth it.”
