Gavie Chahal to debut as director with Punjabi film 'Hai Koi Hor'

Actor Gavie Chahal is set to debut as a director with Punjabi film Hai Koi Hor. Gavie says, “Whenever we hear these words, there’s only one name that comes to our mind and that is of late singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala. This line was written on his tractor and very popular with his fans. I dedicate this title to him. This line perfectly suits the story.” — TMS