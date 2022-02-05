Gayatri enters Mere Sai

Gayatri Datar is a popular actor in the Marathi entertainment space and made a name for herself in the industry with some memorable performances. Gayatri has now entered the Hindi television space by debuting on Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi, where she is seen portraying the pivotal role of Sumitra.

Gayatri says, “I am happy to be debuting with a show like Mere Sai, which is quite popular. When I was approached to play the role of Sumitra, I was just couldn’t say no. The role has an amazing graph throughout. It takes courage to be in front of the camera without any make-up. I am happy with the role.”