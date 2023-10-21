Gen V once more

A sophomore season of the global hit series Gen V, which comes from the world of The Boys, has been announced by Amazon Prime Video. Gen V, from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, began its eight-episode freshman season on September 29, and will conclude with an epic season finale on November 3. The series streams exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements! As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young superheroes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test. Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

The Season One cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as witnesses appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne, from The Boys.

