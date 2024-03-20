General Hospital actor Beth Peters passes away at 92

ANI

Beth Peters, an actor and singer who had a recurring role on General Hospital, passed away recently in central Florida after a short illness. She was 92.

In the early 1980s, Peters played Mrs Whitaker in eight episodes of the iconic ABC soap series.

In an obituary sent by her son, her character profile reads “The motherly Mrs Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher’s Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, as the teenager’s story arc saw her fall in love with Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary.”

Peters began her performing and singing career as a youngster in coastal New Jersey. In 1955, she made her Broadway debut as an extra in the play Inherit the Wind, ultimately playing Mrs Brady in the last months of the show’s production. In addition to General Hospital, Peters has been in Mr. Belvedere, Quantum Leap, Beyond Belief and Hart to Hart.