General Hospital actor Beth Peters passes away at 92

Beth Peters, an actor and singer who had a recurring role on General Hospital, passed away recently in central Florida after a short illness. She was 92.
In the early 1980s, Peters played Mrs Whitaker in eight episodes of the iconic ABC soap series.
In an obituary sent by her son, her character profile reads “The motherly Mrs Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher’s Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, as the teenager’s story arc saw her fall in love with Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary.”
Peters began her performing and singing career as a youngster in coastal New Jersey. In 1955, she made her Broadway debut as an extra in the play Inherit the Wind, ultimately playing Mrs Brady in the last months of the show’s production. In addition to General Hospital, Peters has been in Mr. Belvedere, Quantum Leap, Beyond Belief and Hart to Hart.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources
Section 21-G of Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel
Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at th...