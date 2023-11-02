General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher dies at 50

IANS

Tyler Christopher, popularly known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on the show General Hospital, has died. He was 50.

Christopher’s General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard announced the news on Instagram Tuesday evening, writing, “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

Benard continued, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Benard noted that “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.” Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the medical soap opera from 1996 to 2016, as well as Connor Bishop from 2004 to 2005.

In 2016, he won the Daytime Emmy for his performance as Nikolas, and previously earned four nominations, one of which was a special fan award for irresistible combination that he shared with Natalia Livingston. Christopher also worked on Days of Our Lives between 2001 and 2019, scoring a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his performance as Stefan DiMera.

