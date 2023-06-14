Gerard Butler-Ali Fazal's Kandahar to release on Prime Video on June 16

PTI

Hollywood star Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal-starrer action-thriller Kandahar will premiere in India on Prime Video on June 16, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, the movie released theatrically in the US in May. Written by Mitchell LaFortune, Kandahar draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

In the movie, Fazal plays the role of Kahil, who goes up against Tom Harris (Butler) in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

“Kandahar releasing on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me. Shooting with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer on Prime Video,” Fazal said in a statement. Actors Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani and Mark Arnold round out the cast.